Town picks funding, architect for new shop

The Town of Pagosa Springs is a little bit closer to the construction of a new consolidated maintenance facility, with the Pagosa Springs Town Council approving financing for the facility, as well as choosing an architecture/engineering firm, on May 7.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, News, Town of Pagosa Springs