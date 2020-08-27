Town outlines education, enforcement of public health orders

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

Town of Pagosa Springs staff and Pagosa Springs Police Department (PSPD) Chief William Rockensock outlined how they are respectively doing their part to enforce state and local health orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic at a Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting on Aug. 20.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.