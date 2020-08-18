Town manager contract extended for three years

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

A new three-year employment agreement for Town Manager Andrea Phillips was approved unanimously by the Pagosa Springs Town Council at a regular meeting on Aug. 4.

Town council had originally approved a three-year employment agreement with Phillips in August of 2017 which was set to end on Aug. 16, according to agenda documentation.

Phillips’ original employment agreement in 2017 included a salary of $90,000.

According to Town Clerk April Hessman, a compensation survey implemented in 2019 along with cost of living/merit increase have increased her pay.

The new agreement extends Phillips’ current base annual salary of $102,177.67 for a period of three years, until Aug. 16, 2023, according to agenda documentation.

Recently, town council completed its yearly review with Phillips to review goals and performance, Town Clerk April Hessman explained during the meeting.

“I am looking forward to working with Andrea for another three years,” Hessman said.

In a follow-up interview on Wednesday, Phillips explained that she is excited to serve the Pagosa Springs community for another three years.

“We have been working on a lot of great projects and I’m excited to move those forward. I think we have a really great team right now between the staff and the council and our district advisory boards. I’m really excited,” she said.