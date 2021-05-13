Town makes plans for Fourth of July celebration Parade set for July 3 with a new route through town
Illustration courtesy Town of Pagosa Springs
The standard Fourth of July parade route will be changed due to construction of the Riverwalk trail on Hermosa Street. The parade will proceed from U.S. 160 south down Hot Springs Boulevard as depicted on the map in yellow. Staging is shown in brown at Pagosa Springs High School.
By Joe Napolitan
Staff Writer
During a meeting on Tuesday, May 4, the Pagosa Springs Town Council discussed plans for an upcoming July 4th celebration.
This story was posted on May 13, 2021.