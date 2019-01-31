Town looks at helping charter school with grant

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

The Town of Pagosa Springs is continuing down the path toward becoming the fiscal sponsor for the Pagosa Peak Open School (PPOS) Building Corporation in its quest for a $600,000 grant to help purchase a building for the school.

