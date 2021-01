Town launches public engagement site for projects

By James Dickhoff

Town of Pagosa Springs

The Town of Pagosa Springs has launched a new online public engagement site that will help facilitate constructive community feedback on an interactive website, www.MyPagosa.org.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.