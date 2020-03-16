Town issues declaration of local emergency

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
In an effort to provide for public health and safety, the Town of Pagosa Springs has issued a declaration of local emergency.
“This follows similar declarations by the President, the Governor of Colorado, San Juan Basin Public Health (which covers La Plata and Archuleta Counties) and Archuleta County. La Plata County and the City of Durango have also issued declarations. This document allows for the Town to receive outside state and federal resources if needed, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mayor has authority to issue these per the Town Charter, which expire in 7 days unless extended by the Town Council. This will be on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting. Mayor Volger would like us to proceed as a Town with ‘reasonable and prudent’ decision-making, and he feels that this is in line with that path,” an email from Town Manager Andrea Phillips to the Pagosa Springs Town Council states.
The town council is slated to meet at 5 p.m. Thursday for its regular meeting, with Phillips explaining the room would be set up in a manner to align with social distancing.
“It should be noted that although there are no confirmed cases as of today in our county, the goal is to limit community spread and ‘flatten the (epidemiological) curve’ of the coronavirus due to limited local health resources,” Phillips’ email states.
Follow these topics: News, Top Stories, Updates