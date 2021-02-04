Town invites participation in master planning for Yamaguchi South project

By James Dickhoff

Town of Pagosa Springs

The Town of Pagosa Springs is hosting a two-day public open house event for the Yamaguchi South Master Planning Project. This event will be conducted both in person and online and is intended to allow members of the public to participate on the day and at the time when they are available to attend.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.