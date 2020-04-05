Town extends closure of Community Center programs, classes, fitness center

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions that limit group gatherings, the Town of Pagosa Springs will be extending its suspension of fitness programs, group classes and activities, and use of the fitness center at the Ross Aragon Community Center through May 4. Thank you for your patience and understanding. You can take a walk outside and use the town’s trails and open spaces in the parks. However, please do your part and stay six feet apart!

