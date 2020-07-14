Town election: Ballot Question A passes

In today’s Town of Pagosa Springs election, Ballot Question A passed with 257 voting yes and 89 no votes.

Ballot Question A reads, “Shall the Town of Pagosa Springs Home Rule Charter be amended, as set forth in Ordinance No. 932, by the addition of the following provision: ‘Any proposal by the Town Council or by the Pagosa Springs Urban Renewal Authority to use Tax Increment Financing (TIF) must first be approved by the Town electors whenever the total TIF revenues are expected to exceed $1 million ($1,000,000) over the life of the project.’?”