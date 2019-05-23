Town, county discuss property purchase for river take out

Local government officials, along with river users in the community, are looking into establishing better, formalized points of access to the San Juan River, with current work focusing on the possibility of purchasing land along Trujillo Road to create a public take out.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Business, News, Top Stories, Town of Pagosa Springs