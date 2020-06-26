Town council to discuss potential face mask policy in special meeting Tuesday

The Pagosa Springs Town Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, June 30, at 5 p.m., to discuss a potential face mask policy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know this is contentious. I feel like it’s really become a politicized issue all over the country but I would like for the council to have a discussion on if they think this is an effective means of helping to stop the virus and if we want to take that on,” council member Nicole DeMarco said Thursday during a special meeting of town council.