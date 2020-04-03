Town council election not affected by COVID-19 Some amenities closed

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic affecting a variety of things locally and nationally, town residents will still be able to drop off their ballots for the upcoming April 7 Pagosa Springs Town Council election.

In a phone interview on March 30, Town Manager Andrea Phillips explained that voters can still mail their ballots in or drop their ballots off outside Town Hall, located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

“I think the stay-at-home order still permits people to go out and about and do those necessary activities like dropping off ballots,” Phillips said. “We’re still accepting them here and hoping people will continue to vote.”

Ballots should be mailed to P.O. Box 1859, Pagosa Springs, CO, 81147, Phillips explained.

Town Clerk April Hessman noted in an email on March 30 that ballots have to be turned into the outside drop box by 7 p.m by April 7 or in the mail for delivery by April 7 to be counted.

“Voters need to be aware of the time it takes the postal service to deliver the mail to our box,” she wrote.

Rory Burnett, Julian Caler, Mat deGraaf, Bill Hudson and Shari Pierce are the candidates vying for three of the town council seats.

All three seats are for a four-year term on the council and have a two-term limit.

Those seats are currently held by David Schanzenbaker, Tracy Bunning and Mat deGraaf.

Town amenities closed

In response to Gov. Jared Polis issuing a statewide stay-at-home order, the town has closed the skate park at Yamaguchi Park as well as playground equipment at all town parks, Phillips explained.

Phillips noted that town park bathrooms have been closed for a couple of weeks now, but portable toilets are available in some locations.

“The parks themselves and all the trails are open. Res Hill is still open,” she said.

