Town council approves dipping into reserves on pair of projects

A pair of decisions made by the Pagosa Springs Town Council will see the Town of Pagosa Springs dip into its coffers to cover more than $250,000 in unanticipated expenses related to a pair of ongoing town projects.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, News, Top Stories, Town of Pagosa Springs