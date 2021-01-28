Town considers LPEA franchise agreement, 2 percent fee

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Chris Mannara
Staff Writer
Ordinance 947, approved on first reading by the Pagosa Springs Town Council at a regular meeting on Jan. 21, would establish a franchise agreement with La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) and would also implement a fee that would be used toward burying overhead power lines.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.