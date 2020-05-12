Town Clean-Up Week 2020 set for May 18-23

By Don Volger

Special to The SUN

Over the past two decades, the visible pride in our community has increased dramatically. Neighborhoods keep looking better every year.

Once again, I would like to personally urge you to participate in Clean-Up Week 2020. The town will assist residents in cleaning up our community by accepting refuse, at no charge, at the Town Streets Division location at 976 S. 5th St.

We will be accepting refuse from town residential properties only. If you are unsure if you reside within the town limits, please call Town Hall at 264-4151.

Reminder

• The town will not be picking up refuse items from the curbside.

• Residents must take their refuse to the Town Streets Division shop located at 976 S. 5th St. to dump their items into the provided dumpsters.

• Refuse must be covered during transit through town.

Dumpsters will be located at 976 S. 5th St. within the streets division fence. The site will be open for dumping from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (May 18-22) and Saturday, May 23, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Since you must be a town resident to participate, identification is required.

If a resident is unable to take items to the shop because of a hardship, please call Town Hall at 264-4151, ext. 251, to coordinate assistance. Town staff will validate the hardship and perform pickup while the resident is present.

The town will not accept the following:

• Household trash.

• Tires.

• Hazardous materials.

• Appliances with Freon.

• Engines.

• Building/construction materials.

• Batteries.

• Electronics.

Removal of junk vehicles may be coordinated by calling Martin Schmidt at Town Hall at 264-4151, ext 251. Proof of vehicle ownership and release is required.

Cemetery clean-up is scheduled for the week of May 26-29. No dumpsters will be provided at the cemetery. Place your cemetery trash and debris at the nearest roadside for pickup.

The town will issue notice and a municipal court summons after Clean-Up Week to property owners who are in violation of Municipal Code 11.1.3 Public Nuisance, so please take advantage of Clean-Up Week 2020.

Your help is essential to make Pagosa Springs a more beautiful and healthier community for us all.

