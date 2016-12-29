e edition login button

Town capital improvement projects on tap for 2017

By Jim Garrett

Town of Pagosa Springs Special Projects Manager Scott Lewandowski has a white board behind his desk at Town Hall, tracking a long list of capital improvement projects at various stages of development that will be underway during 2017.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on December 29, 2016.