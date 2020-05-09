Town cancels summer recreation programs

At this time, the Town of Pagosa Springs recreation staff is announcing the cancellation of 7-12 youth baseball, adult softball and KIDS camp for this summer. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, current public health orders in place limits group activities to 10 or fewer. Facial coverings, sanitizing and adherence to physical distancing are required.

The recreation staff is confident, if restrictions start to ease, there can be recreation programs offered that will help compensate for the programs cancelled. Public health orders would have to ease significantly to attempt to hold any recreational programs this summer.

If you have any questions please contact Darren Lewis, Parks and Recreation Director, 970-264-4151 ext. 231.

