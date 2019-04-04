Town awarded $1 million grant for new consolidated maintenance facility

By Andrea Phillips

Special to The SUN

Town officials were notified this week that the town’s application for a $1 million grant to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DoLA) was successful. The competitive grant is from Energy/Mineral Impact Assistance Funds (EIAF).

