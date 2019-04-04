Town awarded $1 million grant for new consolidated maintenance facility

By Andrea Phillips
Special to The SUN
Town officials were notified this week that the town’s application for a $1 million grant to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DoLA) was successful. The competitive grant is from Energy/Mineral Impact Assistance Funds (EIAF).

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on April 4, 2019.