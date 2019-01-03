Town approves river monitoring and maintenance agreement

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
At its meeting on Dec. 20, 2018, the Pagosa Springs Town Council approved a professional services agreement with Riverbend Engineering for continued river maintenance and monitoring.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: Business, News, Town of Pagosa Springs