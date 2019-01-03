Town approves river monitoring and maintenance agreement

At its meeting on Dec. 20, 2018, the Pagosa Springs Town Council approved a professional services agreement with Riverbend Engineering for continued river maintenance and monitoring.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on January 3, 2019.