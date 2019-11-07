Town approves forming urban renewal authority

SUN photo/Randi Pierce
Dozens of area residents attended Tuesday evening’s Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting where the council held a public hearing and later voted 4-3 to create the Pagosa Springs Urban Renewal Authority.

With a 4-3 vote at the end of a three-hour meeting Tuesday, the Pagosa Springs Town Council decided to move forward with the formation of the Pagosa Springs Urban Renewal Authority.

By Randi Pierce, Staff Writer
