Town approves emergency economic relief policies

At special meetings Thursday evening, the Pagosa Springs Town Council and Pagosa Springs Sanitation General Improvement District (PSSGID) approved a number of items aimed at helping local individuals and businesses who have been negatively affected by COVID-19.

Among them were emergency economic relief policies that provide certain fee and payment deferrals and waivers.

For more information on actions taken by the town council and PSSGID board, see next week’s issue of The SUN.

Resolution 2020-09, an emergency economic relief policy approved unanimously by the town council, provides for:

• Business licenses (new and annual renewals): deferred collection of fee for 90 days with no late fees or penalties

• Plan review fees: waiver of fees

• Development application fees: waiver of fees

• Building permit fees: deferred collection of fees (50 percent of fee due at building permit application and remaining 50 percent due at time of issuance of Certificate of Occupancy)

• Geothermal heating utility payments: deferred collection of monthly utility payments for 90 days with no late fees or penalties starting with February payment due in March (deferred for February, March, April).

• Lodging tax collections (town only): deferred collection of monthly lodging tax payments for 90 days with no late fees or penalties starting with March payment due in April (deferred for March, April, and May).

Resolution 2020-03, the economic relief policy approved unanimously by the PSSGID, provides for deferred sanitation utility payments for 90 days with no late fees or penalties starting with the February payment due in March. This is only for accounts that were in good standing as of the effective date of the resolution.

