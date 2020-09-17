Town approves changes to noise ordinance

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

At a special meeting on Sept. 1, the Pagosa Springs Town Council approved an ordinance on second reading that amends the town’s municipal code relating to noise.

According to agenda documentation, in recent years the town has adopted two ordinances to amend Chapter 13 of its municipal code.

Ordinance 892 made engine brakes illegal, while Ordinance 912 adopted a noise measurement method that uses a decibel level meter and sets acceptable maximum decibel level limits, agenda documentation reads.

Agenda documentation outlines that town staff recommends a few minor edits to Chapter 13 of the code, which includes an exception during snow events for the operation of snow blowers and other snow removal equipment, changes measurement of decibel levels to an average reading for a minimum time of three minutes and records requirement for engine brake signage.

According to Phillips, the town has not seen many violations of the ordinance, adding that town law enforcement has found that the decibel level meters provide a more “objective standard.”