Town announces additional lane closure for U.S. 160/South 8th Street intersection work

The Town of Pagosa Springs announced this morning that the construction at the intersection of U.S. 160 and South 8th Street will require the westbound left turn lane onto South 8th Street to be closed until July 31.
Town staff urges all traffic to use South 6th and South 10th streets to reach their destinations.
The work is part of the final stages of the South 8th Street project, with the work near the intersection with U.S. 160 focusing on concrete improvements and re-striping the area.
Town staff announced on Friday, July 20, that for this week the U.S. 160 and South 8th Street work will require lane closures and will include the U.S. 160 eastbound right turn lane and northbound left turn lane. The closures are necessary to allow the concrete to cure before traffic use.
On Wednesday, July 25 and Thursday, July 26, the contractor will be restricting the project area, with that work requiring temporary block closures of up to 30 minutes.
After Thursday, the majority of South 8th Street will be open for traffic with the exception of the U.S. 160 access.
If you have questions related to the work, please contact Scott Lewandowski at 264-4151 ext 235 or slewandowski@pagosasprings.co.gov.
