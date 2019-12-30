Town announces 2020 election

On Dec. 19, the Pagosa Springs Town Council held the first reading of Ordinance 926, calling the town’s next regular election for April 7, 2020.

The election, per the ordinance, will be a mail-ballot election and is set to include the election of three at-large town council members.

Those seats are currently held by David Schanzenbaker, Tracy Bunning and Mat deGraaf.

Schanzenbaker and Bunning who were both originally elected in 2012, are term-limited and cannot run again.

“As required by Colorado Election Code, the Town Charter and municipal code, the Council is required to pass an ordinance calling for a municipal election,” an agenda brief prepared for the meeting explains.

The town is anticipated to hold the second reading of the ordinance on Jan. 7, 2020, during its 5 p.m. meeting.

Requirements to run

Per Section 2.7 of the town’s charter, to be eligible to be elected to office, a person must be a citizen of the United States, a registered elector of the town and have been a town resident for no fewer than 12 consecutive months immediately preceding the election.

Candidates cannot have been convicted of a felony and cannot be an employee of the town.

Those interested in serving on the town council should contact Town Clerk April Hessman prior to Jan. 7, 2020.

She can be reached at Town Hall or by calling 264-4151, ext. 237.

Those interested in running can pick up nomination petitions from Town Hall on Jan. 7, 2020, and have until Jan. 27, 2020, to return them.

The election

According to the town’s website, ballots for the election will be mailed to registered town voters beginning March 16, 2020.

If you are not registered to vote, you can register with the Archuleta County Clerk’s Office located in the Archuleta County Courthouse at 449 San Juan St.

To receive a ballot by mail, you must be registered to vote prior to March 5, 2020.

Ballots can then be dropped off at Town Hall during regular business hours, or from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

