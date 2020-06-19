Town and DAR celebrate Flag Day

By Linda Hobbs

Daughters of the American Revolution

The Town of Pagosa Springs teamed up with the local Daughters of the American Revolution to honor, celebrate and commemorate the flag of the United States on Sunday, June 14, the 243rd anniversary of the birth of our U.S. flag. The flag has evolved, just as our nation has evolved, and it remains a symbol of our great nation.

The event highlight was the unfurling of the 10-foot-by-15 -foot flag hung on the west side of the Archuleta County Courthouse building, a proclamation supporting Flag Day, comments by Mayor Don Volger and Tanice Ramsperger, regent of the Sarah Platt Decker Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of the national anthem led by Jeff Laydon.

The organizers wish to thank the Town of Pagosa Springs and those in attendance including veterans, passers-by and community members.

The flag will remain displayed through the Fourth of July, according to Andrea Phillips, town manager.