Town and county hosting spring cleanup event Saturday

By Clayton Chaney

Staff Writer

This Saturday, May 8, the Town of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County will be teaming up to host The Big Spring Clean — a community cleanup day.

Crews will meet at Yamaguchi Park at 9 a.m. to assign volunteer duties like picking up trash and restaining downtown information kiosks.

Areas of focus for picking up trash will be along the river and downtown in known problem areas. Biodegradable trash bags will be provided.

Cleaning will go from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Once the cleanup is over, volunteers are invited to join a barbecue at Yamaguchi Park.

The barbecue will be followed by a homemade ice cream contest, in memory of Larry Fisher.

Those who make ice cream, or those who are interested in learning how to make ice cream, are encouraged to join the event and bring their homemade ice cream.

Executive Director of Tourism Jennifer Green notes in an email to The SUN, “This should be a great community event!”

Green advised everyone participating to dress for springtime in Colorado, with multiple layers. The weather is likely to be chilly in the morning, with temperatures starting to warm up around the time of the barbecue.

For more information, call the Pagosa Springs Area Visitor Center at (970) 585-1200.