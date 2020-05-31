Tourism board seeking applicants

By Jennifer Green

Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board

The Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board currently has one open at-large seat and is seeking applications from individuals that would be interested in serving on the board.

The Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board is an advisory committee of the Town of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners. Board members are required to attend monthly board meetings. The tourism board is tasked with promoting tourism to Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County, and is funded through the town and county lodging tax collections.

Interested parties should contact Jennie Green via email at sales@visitpagosasprings.com or by phone at 903-9728 to receive an application.

The application can also be downloaded from the town’s website at: https://www.pagosasprings.co.gov/vertical/sites/%7B175F1D4C-10BE-47AA-AF3E-C1BCDE2446A6%7D/uploads/app_boards-commisions.pdf.

Applications should be received no later than noon on Friday, June 5. Please contact Green at 903-9728 with any questions.

