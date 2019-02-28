Tomorrow’s ‘Over the Rainbow’ benefit will support Pagosa Springs Girls Choir

By Linda Parker

Special to The PREVIEW

The wine has arrived, the table decorations are ready and the baskets have been wrapped in preparation for the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir’s annual fundraiser, “Over the Rainbow,” which will be held tomorrow night beginning at 5 p.m.

After weeks of snow, all of us need a festive night out with great food, a shared love of music and an opportunity to dance to the music of some of the best musicians around. Two-step over and join in the fun at the Ross Aragon Community Center. The event will benefit the choir’s educational programs.

“We are looking forward to having the community and even visitors from out of town join us for our annual gala fundraiser that promises something for everyone,” Linda Parker, director of the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir, said.

The evening will include a treasure-filled silent auction, a catered dinner, a performance by the Girls Choir and a dance with live music provided by the San Juan Mountain Boys.

Parker added, “Tickets are $40 per person, and are available at Made in Colorado Shoppe and Goodman’s Department Store. Table reservations are available by calling Parker at 264-1434. In addition, for the convenience of eventgoers and those waiting to check out the weather, we will be selling tickets at the door and accepting most major credit cards.

“Be sure to bring your shopping lists for the silent auction and think about gifts for a house-warming, a new baby, summer guests and special friends as well as anniversaries and birthdays. Community businesses in both Pagosa and Durango have outdone themselves this year in their donations to our auction. Lodging, dining, entertainment, relaxing, jewelry, family outing activities and much, much more will be available.”

Parker noted eventgoers should plan to get there when the doors for “Over the Rainbow” open at the Community Center at 5 p.m. The silent auction runs from 5 to 7 p.m. A cash beer and wine bar will be available. Dinner will be served from 5:30 to 6 p.m. with tri tip roast, Caesar salad, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetable medley and dinner rolls. Delectable chocolates will calm any sweet tooth. Then, under the direction of Parker and accompanied by Lauren Highsmith, the choir will present a short choral performance. Music and dancing will follow from 6:30 until 9 p.m. For more information, please call 264-1434.

Parker sees “Over the Rainbow” as a wonderful opportunity for supporters of the choir, as well as new friends eager to help the choir and its members, to enjoy a delightful evening together.

Parker invites one and all to come “Over the Rainbow” and share in the joy of music and the opportunities it affords.

“Please come and support these girls as they continue their journey toward musical excellence,” she said. “We hope to see you there.”

