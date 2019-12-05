To the stars: Local teachers looking to raise funds for new planetarium

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
A duo of Archuleta School District (ASD) teachers are leading the charge in an effort to raise funds to purchase a new portable planetarium that will allow local students to experience the moon and the stars within the confines of a classroom.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: Education, News, Top Stories