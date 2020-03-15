- News
To our valued Pagosa Springs restaurants, retail stores and businesses open to the general public,
During this time of precautions and unprecedented changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak, The Pagosa Springs SUN offers our support to you.
Please email any changes in hours, business practices or special assistance you are offering, such as curbside pickup, to shari@pagosasun.com. We will post those on our Facebook page and PagosaSUN.com at no cost to you.
This will be offered to local businesses through April 9 and will be reevaluated at that time.
If you have any questions, please contact Shari at shari@pagosasun.com.
