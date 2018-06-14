Tipton actions

On May 23, Scott Tipton posted a column on his website to set the record straight on President Trump’s request to target the CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) as part of the effort to cut $14.7 billion from the Trump Spending Bill. The rescission bill, passed by the House on June 7th. Sure enough, according to the vote, half of the nearly $15 billion cut will be hacked off the CHIP Program.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Letters to the Editor, Opinion