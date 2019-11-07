Tips to help encourage your children to read this winter

As we enter the darker days of winter, books can be even more popular companions for your children if you follow some or all of these tips:

• Set aside a specific time each day for reading. Read together and create time for children to read on their own. A nighttime reading routine is especially rewarding.

• Create a fun reading space in your home, such as a tent or fort with comfy pillows, bean bags and blankets — and, of course, a basket of books.

• Be a role model. If your kids see you reading, you’re setting a good example.

• Ensure reading materials are readily available in your home and carry them with you everywhere — including in your car and when you go to appointments where you might have to wait.

• Introduce youngsters to a book series to help keep reading interest high.

• Regularly take your children to the library to attend some of the many activities appropriate for their age and to pick out books. Allowing them to choose what they want to read helps nurture lifelong readers.

Holiday hours

Your library will be open on Veterans Day but closed Nov. 28-30 for Thanksgiving.

Lifelong Learning lectures

The next talk in the free fall Lifelong Learning lecture series takes place at 5 p.m. today, Nov. 7, featuring the San Juan Search and Rescue — who they are and what they do to save lives.

On Nov. 21, neuroscientist Jean Strahlendorf will discuss dementia and new clinical research that strives to reveal ways to potentially stave off its onset and progression.

Pick up a brochure at your library with more information on each of these interesting and illuminating talks. We hope to see you there.

Teen advisory board today

Today, Thursday, Nov. 7, the teen advisory board meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Sixth- through 12th-graders are invited to bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. Share an idea to pick out a free book.

Paws to Read tomorrow

Tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 8, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., youngsters of all ages are invited to share their favorite books with Bacchus, a therapy dog who loves listening to stories, at a free Paws to Read session. This is a great way for beginning readers to build confidence.

Legal clinic tomorrow

Tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 8, from 2 to 3 p.m. is a free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney will take place via computer link.

Volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for legal issues in the areas of family law, civil litigation, property tax, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, veterans benefits and civil protection orders. Please check in at the registration desk. This clinic takes place the second Friday of every month.

LEGO Club

Kids ages 6-12 are invited to bring your imaginations — LEGOs are provided — this Saturday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to noon for the free LEGO Club.

Tween gaming

Free gaming for fourth through eighth grades is Monday, Nov. 11, from 4 to 5 p.m. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the sixth through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Book club for adults

Our free book club for adults meets the second Tuesday of each month from 2 to 3 p.m. to discuss alternating fiction and nonfiction titles. On Nov. 12, we will discuss “The Overstory” by Richard Powers. Stop by to pick up a copy. Light refreshments will be served. No registration is required.

ESL classes expand to evening sessions

Free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes have been so appreciated at your library that we are — by popular demand — switching one of the weekly sessions to the evening to make it easier for more people to participate. The new schedule is Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. The classes are led by two highly experienced teachers — Joyce Holdread for the intermediate/advanced group and Ellynn Ragone for beginners. No registration is required.

Clases nocturnas de ESL en la biblioteca.

Las clases han sido tan apreciadas en su biblioteca que nosotros — por demanda popular — estamos cambiando una de las sesiones semanales de la noche para facilitar la participación de más personas. El nuevo horario es los martes de 5-7 y los viernes de 12-2. Las clases son dirigidas por dos maestras altamente experimentadas; Joyce Holdread enseñará a los estudiantes intermedios y avanzados y Ellen Ragone enseñará a los principiantes. No es necesario registrarse.

Teen role-playing

The free role-playing game for seventh- through 12th-graders takes place next Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) accelerated GED course takes place Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 2 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help from Mark with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Free tech sessions

Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.

Family storytimes

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 3 to 3:45 p.m., join us for great stories, fun songs, toddler-friendly crafts and plenty of reasons to get up and move.

Both storytimes are open to babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to make it easier for parents to attend with their children depending on their busy schedules rather than the age of their little ones. These free sessions are an excellent way for kids to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Note that Saturday, Nov. 9, is an introduction to French with Zhena via songs and literacy activities, and Wednesday, Nov. 13, is American Sign Language in a music and movement program with Diann Tator.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults. We look forward to seeing you at your library. Se habla espanol.

DVDs

“Mary and the Witch’s Flower” is an animated family film. “Vikings Unearthed” is a BBC Nova documentary. “Superheroes” is a history from comic strip adventurers of the Great Depression to movie superstars of today. “True Detective” is the complete third season. “The Haunting of Hill House” features five siblings who grew up in the most famous haunted house in America. “The Devil’s Backbone” is a supernatural thriller.

Thrillers, mysteries and suspense

“The Night Fire” by Michael Connelly is a Renee Ballard and Harry Bosch mystery. “Running in the Field” by John Le Carre follows a 47-year veteran British spy asked to do one more job.

Other novels

“Texas Forever” by Janet Dailey is a western romance. “Lawman” by Ethan J. Wolfe is book five of the Regulator western series.

Large print

“The United States of Trump” by Bill O’Reilly shows how his life events forged his worldview. “Land of Wolves” by Craig Johnson is a Longmire mystery. “The Darwin Affair” by Tim Mason begins with an assassination attempt to Queen Victoria.

Nonfiction

“A Better Planet: 40 Big Ideas for a Sustainable Future” edited by Daniel C. Esty presents solutions from environmental thought-leaders across the political spectrum. “The Body” by Bill Bryson guides us through the human body — how it functions, how it fails and how it can heal itself. “On The Plain of the Snakes” by Paul Theroux documents the author’s drive the length of the U.S.-Mexico border to uncover the world behind the brutal headlines. “Me” by Elton John is the autobiography of this singer-songwriter. “The Inflammation Spectrum” by Dr. Will Cole is a customized action plan for healthy eating.

“The Wholesome Easy Keto Cookbook” by Maya Krampf contains 100 low-carb recipes with 10 ingredients or fewer. “Healthy Instant Pot” by Alexis Mersel contains 70 fast, fresh and easy recipes. “Three Days at the Brink” by Bret Baier covers a secret meeting with FDR, Churchill and Stalin. “Edison” by Pulitzer Prize-winner Edmund Morris is a biography of the most famous American of his time.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank Ed Robinson and our anonymous donors.

Quotable quote

“Try your best to make goodness attractive. That’s one of the toughest assignments you’ll ever be given.” — Fred Rogers (1928-2003), host of the children’s TV series “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” and ordained Presbyterian minister.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.

