Times get faster in second Fun Race

By Melanie Allen

Special to The SUN

Wolf Creek Ski Area held its second Fun Race of the season on Sunday, Jan. 15. There were 57 racers this time and the fastest time of the day was 26.41 made by, yet again, Buzz Burke, from Pagosa Springs. Burke was the most experienced of the skiers, competing in the 71-plus bracket.

Noah Bellina placed first with a time of 32.86 in the Boys 9-11.

In the Boys 15-17, Tabn Knapp placed first with a time of 36.50.

Michael Schmidt placed third in the Men 21-25 with a time of 36.62.

In the Men 36-40, Chris Pitcher placed first with a time of 27.86.

Luke Thompson placed first in the Men 41-50 with a time of 28.10 and Joe Bush placed second with a time of 29.59.

In Men 51-60, Steve Dayton placed first with a time of 30.62.

In the Men 71-plus, Burke placed first with a time of 26.41 and Greg Johnson placed second with a time of 34.36.

Veda Deitemeyer placed first with a time of 38.57 in the Girls 6-8.

In the Girls 9-11, Isabelle Ratliff placed first with a time of 29.38 and Kenli Bush placed second with a time of 33.72.

In the Girls 12-14, Aybree Hampton placed first with a time of 31.35.

Rylie Rapp placed first with a time of 34.11 in the Girls 15-17 and Jordan Maxwell placed second with a time of 35.48.

In the Women 51-60, Cathy Lemon placed first with a time of 31.39.

Chris Schmidt placed first in the Women 61-70 with a time of 36.89.

The next Fun Race in the series will be held on Jan. 12. The race is open to all ages and abilities levels, and is free with the purchase of a lift ticket. Racers can sign up at the Raven Grill between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., and the race will be held between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the Charisma run.

