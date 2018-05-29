Time to register for K.I.D.S. Day Camp, softball leagues

- News
By Darren Lewis
SUN Columnist
Looking for something fun for your child to do this summer? The Town of Pagosa Springs Ross Aragon Community Center Parks and Recreation Department is happy to announce the K.I.D.S. Day Camp is returning.
K.I.D.S. Day Camp is open to children ages 5-12. K.I.D.S. Day Camp will start on Monday, June 4, and run through Aug. 17. It will be offered Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Activities scheduled for each day will start at 9 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m. All children who are registered for the week must be signed in and dropped off no later than 9 a.m., no exceptions.
Program fees are: $85 per child per week, $25 per child per drop-in (upon availability) and there is a onetime application fee of $15 per child. Multiple-child discounts also available. Weekly registrations are required.
For more information about this program, please call at the Ross Aragon Community Center at 264-4152, ext. 532.
Adult softball registration
The Pagosa Springs Recreation Department is accepting team registrations for the 2018 adult men’s and coed softball leagues through June 1.
Registration forms are available at the department office, which is located in the Community Center. Anyone who is 16 years of age or older is eligible to participate in the leagues.
Team registration fees are $250, plus a $30 fee per player. Checks and money orders should be made payable to the Town of Pagosa Springs.
The leagues are tentatively scheduled to begin in mid-June. For more information, call 264-4151, ext. 232.
