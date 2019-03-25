Time for spring training: Pagosa Duathlon registration open

By Ashley Wilson

Special to The SUN

Even though there is still snow on the ground, spring is here. For those of you who are racers and are getting your race calendars set and training for trail running/biking season, don’t forget that the Pagosa Duathlon registration is open.

The Pagosa Duathlon is an iconic Pagosa race and is in its 13th year.

There is a race for everyone. The race lineup: Dusty Kids Gravel Growler (1-mile run, 2-mile dirt road dash), $15; the Dirty Sprint (3-mile trail run, 8-mile mountain bike), $35 early registration, $45 after July 5; the Dirty DU (6-mile trail run, 14-mile mountain bike), $45 early registration, $55 after July 5. Check out more information and register at pagosaduathlon.com.

As you train and prep for the race, if you need a partner — runner or biker — email ashley@riseaboveviolence.org and we will work to pair you.

Our start/finish area will be the same as last year; it is a friendlier location for parking and spectators at Turkey Springs and Brockover, plus there is no more rough start for our runners. The running courses will take off in opposite directions and give you some new scenery to look at while you do the 3- or 6-mile trail run. The bike course will remain the same for the most part; the one exception is there will be no road ride on the finish — it is all trail. This year, we are adding an after-party. Stick around for burgers and beer and cheer on your fellow racers.

The Pagosa Duathlon is one of three annual fundraisers to support Rise Above Violence, the only organization serving victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Archuleta County. The funds raised support advocacy services, legal advocacy, support groups and youth violence prevention in our schools.

Violence is a dirty word, so we invite you to come out for the Dirty Du and get dirty for a cause.

Rise Above Violence served 361 victims and survivors, responded to 117 crisis calls and reached 815 students fifth through 12th grade with violence prevention education in 2018.

Look for our other annual events and contact 264-1129 with questions or to purchase tickets. Upcoming events include Denim Day Walk on April 24, Push-Up Challenge on April 26, Pagosa Duathlon on July 13, Color Run/Walk 5k on Sept. 21, and the Art Above Violence Show and Auction on Oct. 5.

Follow these topics: Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, Nonprofit, Sports, Top Stories