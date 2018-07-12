Tim McRee honored with 2018 Red Ryder Award

Photo courtesy Michael Pierce
The 69th annual Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo committee and the Board of the Western Heritage Event Center (WHEC) honors Tim McRee with the 2018 Red Ryder Award for his great love for rodeos, his outstanding contribution to the western culture of this community and for his service. McRee has been a longtime supporter of the Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo as a contestant and member of the WHEC Board of Directors.

By Lisa Scott
Special to The SUN
Tim McRee moved to Pagosa Springs in 2000 with his wife, Tracie, and children Katelyn and David, to manage the Galles Ranch and its horse cutting events. McRee has been a longtime supporter of the Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo as a contestant and member of the Western Heritage Event Center (WHEC) Board of Directors.

This story was posted on July 12, 2018.