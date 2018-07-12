Tim McRee honored with 2018 Red Ryder Award

By Lisa Scott

Special to The SUN

Tim McRee moved to Pagosa Springs in 2000 with his wife, Tracie, and children Katelyn and David, to manage the Galles Ranch and its horse cutting events. McRee has been a longtime supporter of the Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo as a contestant and member of the Western Heritage Event Center (WHEC) Board of Directors.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN.

