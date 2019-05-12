Tiger Woods will not play at Vets4Vets Golf Tournament

By Ted Eckerson

Special to The SUN

We are sorry to announce that Tiger Woods will not be able to make the Vets4Vets Golf Tournament this year.

But, the good news is that we still have some openings left. So, come on out May 25 and honor all that have served. It is a four-man scramble. Get a team together, or we have room for singles or couples.

Cost is $85 per player. Lunch is included. There are lots of gifts to be given away. We hope to see you at our beautiful golf course here in Pagosa.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. and tee off is at 9 a.m. May 25.

To register in advance, call the clubhouse or Ted Eckerson at (970) 238-6323.

Follow these topics: Fund Raiser, Golf, Lifestyle, News, Sports, Top Stories, Veterans