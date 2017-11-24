Tickets on sale soon for St. Patrick’s Christmas Tea

- News
By Sally Neel
Special to The PREVIEW
Preparations are in their final stages for this year’s annual Christmas Tea at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, scheduled for Dec. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.
This is one Christmas season tradition that many Pagosa Springs women vow never to miss. It is an opportunity to dress up in your Christmas finery, be treated to an elegant afternoon of delicious treats, enjoy special entertainment and celebrate the holiday season with friends.
In addition to homemade treats, handmade crafts will be available for purchase to give to friends on your gift list. All of the proceeds are used for outreach ministries here in our community.
Tickets are $12 and will be on sale from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in the church office, located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. Due to a limited number of tickets available, you must purchase your tickets in person; no phone-in reservations will be sold. Please supply the names of the ticket holders.
St. Patrick’s “Tea Mums” have been planning special entertainment for the event this year. The tables will be decorated in beautiful Christmas china supplied by the women of the church. Guests will be surrounded by holiday cheer, joyous music, and delicious sweets and savories. Don’t miss it.
