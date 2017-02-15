Tickets on sale now for A Colorado Guys and Gals Country Hoedown with The High Rollers

- News
By Pennie DeClark
Special to The PREVIEW
It’s time to dust off yer fanciest western boots, denim jeans and cowboy hat and join us for a fun night of great music, food and dancing to benefit the children of Our Savior Lutheran School.
Ask anyone who attended last year, this is an amazing event that is not to be missed.
On March 17, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Our Savior Lutheran gymnasium located at 56 Meadows Drive, The High Rollers will be playing their boot stompin’ tracks for your entertainment. We will also have a brisket dinner with beans, tater salad, rolls and dessert to fill up on.
Dance the night away or bid on the many silent auction items for sale while you enjoy a glass of beer or wine (available for purchase from our cash bar).
All of the proceeds from this night benefit the children at Our Savior Lutheran School. We have been serving the children of Pagosa Springs from all denominations for 24 years, providing exceptional education opportunities, with small classroom sizes, in a safe and loving, Christ-centered environment. We currently offer classes for preschool through second grade and are excited to announce the addition of a third grade next year.
Don’t wait, as tickets are going fast. Tickets are $35 per person and must be purchased in advance; they will not be sold at the door. Stop by the Lutheran school to purchase them Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or swing by and see Pennie DeClark at the uptown Citizens Bank; she has tickets as well. Call DeClark at 903-3242 with any questions.
We can’t wait for you to join us for a great time, with good folks for a worthy cause.
