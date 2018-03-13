Tickets on sale now for A Colorado Guys and Gals Country Hoedown

- News
By Pennie DeClark
Special to The PREVIEW
Come one, come all — come get your tickets now. Put on your fanciest western wear and join us on April 13 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. in the Our Savior Lutheran School gymnasium (56 Meadows Drive) for the third annual Colorado Guys and Gals Hoedown.
This event is not to be missed, with the High Rollers playing their good-time tunes, a delicious brisket served with all your favorite country fixings, desserts and beverages. We will also have beer and wine available at our cash bar.
Like to shop? We will have all sorts of fun items to bid on in our silent auction to raise money to help support our school. This event sold out last year and we anticipate it will sell out again.
All of the proceeds from this night benefit the children at Our Savior Lutheran School. We have been serving the children of Pagosa Springs from all denominations for 25 years, providing exceptional education opportunities, with small classroom sizes, in a safe and loving, Christ-centered environment. We currently offer classes for preschool through sixth grade and are excited to announce the addition of a seventh grade next year.
Don’t wait, as tickets are going fast. Tickets are $40 per person for dinner and dancing and must be purchased in advance; they will not be sold at the door. Stop by the Lutheran school to purchase them Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (phone number 731-4668). Or, swing by and see Pennie DeClark at the uptown Citizens Bank; she has tickets as well. Any questions, call DeClark at 903-3242
We can’t wait for you to join us for a great time with good folks for a worthy cause.
