Tickets on sale now for 24th annual Auction for the Animals

By Mike Stoll
Special to The PREVIEW
The 24th annual Auction for the Animals is right around the corner. Whether you are a local or a visitor, this is the summer event you don’t want to miss. Join us for a fun and entertaining evening and help make this important fundraiser a great success for the dogs and cats at the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs animal shelter.
This year’s event will be held on Aug. 24 at the Ross Aragon Community Center. The evening will feature a delicious catered dinner and delectable desserts, along with a cash bar featuring fine wine, great beer and soft drinks. The doors will open at 6 p.m.
This special evening is a terrific way to help the dogs and cats in our community’s only animal shelter and a great way to have a fun-filled night, too. Live music will be provided by Bob Hemenger during dinner and the silent auction, and professional auctioneer Ken Kincaid returns to handle the rousing live auction, ably assisted by spotters Mike Branch and Mark Crain.
The Humane Society is very fortunate to have generous supporters and donors both locally and from afar. Here is just a sampling of some of the fabulous items donated for this year’s auction: gorgeous one-of-a-kind Year of the Dog gold and diamond pendant; framed “Walk This Way” Fender guitar autographed by Steven Tyler and the members of Aerosmith; beautiful sterling silver and sapphire pendant custom-made for the auction; framed and autographed Muhammad Ali photo (1965 Liston knockout) with certificate of authenticity; 14 collectible duck decoys handcrafted by Mark Greenig of Detroit Lakes, Minn.; attractive wooden chess table and chess set; unique handmade and hand-dyed silk quilt.
Other auction items include exquisite jewelry; works of art, with limited prints and original paintings; lodging and trips, and roundtrip passes valid for any domestic destination; sporting goods and memorabilia; home décor and furnishings; and much, much more. You’ll also find gift certificates for ski packages, spas, dining and local entertainment, plus a wide selection of gift baskets chock-full of great stuff. There are gifts for your furry family members, too. It’s a super opportunity to do your holiday gift shopping in August.
A special feature of this year’s auction will be the drawing of the winning ticket for the second annual Raining Cats and Dogs Raffle. Raffle tickets are $50 and the winner will receive one-third of all raffle ticket proceeds. Last year’s winning ticket received over $5,000. The shelter dogs and cats receive the balance of ticket proceeds. Make it rain cash for the shelter animals and buy your raffle tickets soon. Tickets are available at the Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce, Two Old Crows Gallery, the Choke Cherry Tree and the Humane Society thrift store.
The doors will open at 6 p.m., and the evening’s festivities kickoff with the start of the silent auction. Dinner will be served at 6:45 p.m., followed by the live auction. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased at the Humane Society thrift store and animal shelter, the Choke Cherry Tree, the Chamber, Two Old Crows Gallery or by calling 264-5549. Tickets are limited. The event has sold out the past four years, so don’t delay.
Please help support your local Humane Society by attending this very important annual fundraiser. The Humane Society of Pagosa Springs does not receive any funding from the Humane Society of the United States, American Humane, the ASPCA or United Way. Your local Humane Society relies on revenue from private donations, the thrift store and fundraisers such as the Auction for the Animals to fund the activity of the animal shelter and the many programs that support community members and their pets.
Remember to purchase your tickets in advance. For more information on the event, visit our website at www.humanesociety.biz or call 264-5549. Come on out Aug. 24 and enjoy a wonderful evening. You’ll be glad you did.
