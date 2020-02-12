Tickets available for third annual Murder Mystery event

By Krisha Doocy

Special to The PREVIEW

On the night of Feb. 22, join us for Pagosa Play Place’s third annual Murder Mystery event. As you travel back in time, park your chariot and attend a party in your “Sunday’s best” toga and Greek goddess regalia.

There is a chill in the air at the plush Pompey Palace, despite the warm environment and friendly faces. You and yours follow laughter and lively guests past a silent auction and bar to find yourself in the middle of a grand dining hall. The party is on — with delicious eats and sweet treats, libations are flowing, but mystery is also brewing.

“Omari Shady” saddles up to you with a skirted glance and an artistic flounce, and your friend engages in a brief conversation with “Pizzy Tankus,” the hot-headed guitarist who is curiously germaphobic. There are a slew of interesting and silly characters to meet and many friends to enjoy. The rest of the story is yet to be told and only you might know how the pandemonium at the Toga Bash ends.

Come join the friends and patrons of the Pagosa Play Place in their third annual Murder Mystery Fundraiser at the Pagosa Lodge (Best Western) on Feb. 22.

Rising Stars of Pagosa Springs, doing business as Pagosa Play Place, is Pagosa’s only indoor playground. The Pagosa Play Place is a nonprofit organization that operates solely on volunteers and community support. A year-round climate-controlled, indoor playground, the Play Place offers a safe and clean environment for individuals, children and families to learn, explore and grow.

Our daily operations, enrichment programs and special events are funded through our annual Murder Mystery fundraiser. You can support pagosa youth and their families by being a part of the murder mystery mayhem and exciting evening by joining us Feb. 22.

Get your tickets by stopping by the Pagosa Play Place, 2839 Cornerstone Drive #3, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Eventbrite by searching Murder Mystery Fundraiser Pagosa Springs, or by calling (626) 241-6462.

