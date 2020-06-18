Thursday morning fire update: Additional resources ordered for Sand Creek fire

Update from San Juan National Forest Public Affairs Officer Esther Godson:

The Sand Creek fire continued to grow “despite utilizing a Type 1 Helicopter with bucket drops yesterday to cool the fires edge. The current size is 12 acres and is in the Little Sand fire scar from 2012. Crews are still unable to engage the fire due to numerous snags, hazardous terrain, steep slopes, and difficult access. Crews will return today to continue looking for safe opportunities. The helicopter will be on the fire again cooling the fires edge. Additional resources are being ordered.”

The Sheep Creek fire is “controlled and will be checked regularly until declared out.”

The Plumtaw fire was placed into controlled status on June 17 at 6 p.m. “The crews spent the entire day mopping up hot spots. The fire area will be checked daily until the Incident Commander (IC) is confident in calling the fire out.