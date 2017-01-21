THRIVE to commemorate National Sanctity of Human Life Sunday with open house

- News
By Sherri Renfrow
Special to The PREVIEW
On Jan. 22, THRIVE will commemorate National Sanctity of Human Life Sunday to raise awareness about the incomparable worth of every human life and to remind the community about the programs offered at THRIVE.
Please stop by THRIVE at 602 S. 8th St. any time between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to enjoy hors d’oeuvres and desserts, tour the building and learn about our programs.
National Sanctity of Human Life Sunday was declared a special day in 1984 by President Reagan to focus on the fundamental right to life.
THRIVE offers services and resources related to pregnancy, sexual health and families. These include prenatal care, well-woman checks (including cervical and breast cancer screenings), pregnancy tests, limited obstetrical ultrasounds, STD testing and treatment, prenatal vitamins, childbirth education, parenting classes, mentoring and life coaching, car seats and baby needs. All services are free and confidential.
For more information, visit www.thrivepagosa.org or call 264-5963.