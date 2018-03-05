THRIVE changes name to Aspire Medical Services and Education

- News
By Marcy Mitchell
Special to The PREVIEW
Recently, a national THRIVE organization contacted our nonprofit organization about using the name, so the board of directors thought it best to avoid any legal issues by changing our name.
Our services and mission to help the men and women in our community become the best moms and dads possible has not changed.
“Aspire” is defined as “directing one’s hopes or ambitions toward achieving something.” That sums up our goal to come alongside clients and support them physically, emotionally and spiritually — as individuals and as families. We not only assist clients through pregnancy, childbirth and parenting, but we also offer a myriad of other medical and educational resources.
Medical services include free prenatal care up to 36 weeks, STI/STD testing and treatment, pregnancy tests and ultrasounds performed by Brittany Bedtke, MA, EMT, under the direction of our medical director, Dr. Carole Nasralla, with additional support from Fran Schreiber, PA. Aspire provides all women with free prenatal vitamins containing 800 mcg of folic acid, a crucial supplement in preventing certain birth defects. We see the vast majority of all pregnant women in Archuleta County.
Educational services for both men and women are extensive, including prenatal care, childbirth, parenting, co-parenting, blended families and healthy relationships. By attending classes and completing assignments, clients earn incentives, which they can then spend on items from the on-site baby boutique.
Our mission is to empower men and women to make healthy life choices by providing medical services and education in a safe and supportive environment. Aspire is a 501c(3) nonprofit and all services are free.
Stop by or call 264-5963 to learn more. Hours are Mondays through Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and other hours are available by appointment.
