Three strikes and you are in

The 73rd Colorado General Assembly is in session. Well maybe, on Jan. 13, a 10 a.m. session was called to order, roll call was taken, the usual opening day speeches from the majority and minority leaders and bills were introduced.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.