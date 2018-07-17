Three paths to a successful mountain garden

- News
By Cecilia Haviland
Special to The SUN
The Mountain High Garden Club will host its annual Vegetable Garden Tour in a new way this year.
On Saturday, Aug. 25, the public is invited to a presentation that discusses the pros and cons for successful gardening utilizing a greenhouse dome for prolific year-round harvests. A tour of the Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership project, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Education Dome, will showcase the advantages of providing a controlled climate for endless growing.
For those who prefer growing in the great outdoors during our pleasant albeit short summer season, Ron Chacey will walk us through the secrets of growing abundantly in raised beds. He will guide you through our outdoor Community Garden located a few steps from the Geothermal Education Dome as his example.
A large space for growing a summer veggie garden is not necessary. For those who want fresh veggies, berries and flowers, but do not have access to a sizable growing space, Cecilia Haviland will show you how to grow vertically, using containers that would greatly increase the crop yield by utilizing a very small footprint such as that found on a deck, rooftop or balcony.
Join the fun while exploring your options at the Pagosa Springs Town Park, (near the domes) for our vegetable gardening showcase from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your own “potluck” contribution to the “finger-food” refreshments served following the presentation.
If you have any question, please contact Cecilia Haviland at 731-2370 or Balconybudeze@centurylink.net.
