Three elected to Upper San Juan Health Service District board

The unofficial results for today’s Upper San Juan Health Service District regular election have been released, with three directors elected to three-year terms on the district’s board of directors.
Two candidates were re-elected to the board, Matthew A. Mees and James C. Pruitt, and Mark H. Zeigler will join the board for his first term.
Following are the unofficial vote totals for the five candidates:
Matthew A. Mees, 302 votes counted.
James C. Pruitt, 247 votes counted.
Mark H. Zeigler, 238 votes counted.
Kathryn Alfred, 159 votes counted.
