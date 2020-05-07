Three elected to Upper San Juan Health Service District board

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

The unofficial results for Tuesday’s Upper San Juan Health Service District (USJHSD) regular election have been released, with three directors elected to three-year terms on the district’s board of directors.

The following information was provided by Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC) Chief Administrative Officer Ann Bruzzese.

Two candidates were re-elected to the board, Matthew A. Mees and James C. Pruitt, and Mark H. Zeigler will join the board for his first term.

Following are the unofficial vote totals for the five candidates:

Mees: 302 votes counted.

Pruitt: 247 votes counted.

Zeigler: 238 votes counted.

Kathryn Alfred: 159 votes counted.

Robert W. Brobst: 156 votes counted.

The USJHSD, which oversees PSMC and PSMC EMS, covers territory in Archuleta, Hinsdale and Mineral counties. There are 10,565 registered voters in the district in Archuleta County, 29 in Hinsdale County and 14 in Mineral County.

There were 384 ballots returned in Tuesday’s election.

May 13 is the last day the district will receive ballots per the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, with the Canvass Board set to certify the official abstract of the votes cast between May 14 and May 19.

The newly elected board members will be sworn in and the oaths/affirmations will be filed with the district court and Colorado Department of Local Affairs between May 19 and May 26.

Following the election, the board comprises Mees, Pruitt, Zeigler, board chair Greg Schulte, King Campbell, Karin Daniels and Jason Cox. Alfred leaves the board.

The next regular meeting of the USJHSD Board of Directors is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on May 26, with virtual attendance details to be released.

Follow these topics: Business, Medical, News, Top Stories